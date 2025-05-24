Council of Europe Stands Firm on Human Rights Court's Independence

The Council of Europe has issued a resolute defense of the European Court of Human Rights' autonomy, following criticism from nine of its member states. These nations contend that the court's interpretations of rights obligations impede their ability to expel criminal migrants.

In a joint letter, leaders from Denmark, Italy, Austria, Belgium, Czechia, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland have called for an open discussion regarding the court's interpretations of the European Convention on Human Rights. The Council's Secretary-General, Alain Berset, highlighted the complexity of migration challenges and emphasized the need for democratic reflection through institutional means.

Berset reiterated that the European Court of Human Rights functions as a legal arm of the Council, bound by a convention endorsed by all 46 member states. He underscored that the court's role is to safeguard the rights and values agreed upon by these nations, stressing the imperative of maintaining its independence and impartiality to prevent politicization.

(With inputs from agencies.)