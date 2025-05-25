Ecuador's Leadership Shift: Noboa's Path Forward

Ecuador's President Daniel Noboa was sworn in for a second term, alongside Vice President María José Pinto, pledging to tackle mounting issues like corruption, drug trafficking, and violent crime. His vision includes fostering job creation and investment by collaborating with the private sector.

The ceremony in Quito welcomed international figures, including U.S. Health Secretary Robert Kennedy and Colombian President Gustavo Petro. Noboa, initially elected at age 35 with limited political experience, unexpectedly entered the 2023 race, completing Guillermo Lasso's term after his resignation to avoid impeachment.

Noboa's reelection campaign was contentious, with allegations of fraud from opponent Luisa González, whose party boycotted the inauguration despite the rejection of these claims by electoral authorities. With crime on the rise, Noboa's focus remains on security while also addressing the root causes of violence, aiming to diversify his agenda towards social and economic reforms.

