Tense Night in Kyiv: Drone Threat Looms Large

The Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, is on high alert as over ten Russian drones are currently flying in its airspace, with reports indicating more drones are en route. Timur Tkachenko, head of Kyiv's military administration, announced the threat via Telegram, emphasizing the prospect of a challenging night for the city's defenses.

As the city braces for potential attacks, anti-aircraft units have been deployed and are actively engaging in defensive operations. Reuters correspondents on the ground have reported the activation of these units around the city, suggesting a robust defensive effort is underway to counteract the threat.

The implications of these drone incursions are significant, as they suggest a possibly escalating aerial campaign against Ukrainian targets. The strategic use of drones and missiles on aircraft highlights the complexities of modern warfare and the ongoing tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)