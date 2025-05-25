Operation Sindoor: A Turning Point for India on the Global Stage
Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted Operation Sindoor as a symbol of India's determination and strength in the global fight against terrorism. The operation marked a transformative moment for the nation, inspiring patriotism and showcasing India's resolve. Modi praised the precision of Indian forces and the spirit of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the significance of Operation Sindoor, describing it as a reflection of India's resolve and courage on the global stage. In his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio address, he highlighted the operation as a defining moment in the global fight against terrorism.
Modi applauded the precision with which Indian forces executed their mission, stressing that it demonstrated a changing and determined India. The Prime Minister underscored the renewed national spirit, as citizens showed unity through various gestures such as poetry, paintings, and Tiranga Yatras.
He linked the success to India's home-grown defence capabilities, following the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative, and noted an upsurge in 'Vocal for Local' enthusiasm post-operation. Modi lauded the collective efforts of engineers, technicians, and citizens in contributing to the mission's achievements.
