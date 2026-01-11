'Know Your Army Mela': A Celebration of Patriotism in Jaipur

The 'Know Your Army Mela' in Jaipur recently unfolded with a vibrant showcase of patriotism, featuring Diya Kumari, Rajasthan's Deputy Chief Minister, as the esteemed Chief Guest. Her presence enhanced the event's cultural significance and impact, drawing a considerable public turnout and engaging citizens in the spirit of nationalism.

In a significant gesture, Diya Kumari launched a solo cycling expedition led by athlete Aasha Malviya, paying tribute to the valor of Indian Army personnel and veterans. The mela offered a broad display of the Army's latest combat capabilities, including advanced weaponry and technology, reflecting their operational readiness and pursuit of excellence.

Expressing gratitude, the Indian Army commended Diya Kumari for her inspiring presence, as well as the citizens of Jaipur for their enthusiastic participation. This event not only celebrated the Army's role in national defense but also emphasized the vital Military-Civil Fusion, strengthening the bonds between the Army and the community. (ANI)