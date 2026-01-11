Left Menu

'Know Your Army Mela': A Celebration of Patriotism in Jaipur

'Know Your Army Mela' in Jaipur saw vibrant patriotic fervor with Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari as the Chief Guest. She flagged off a cycling expedition honoring soldiers. The event showcased Army capabilities and urged youth to embody service values, furthering Military-Civil Fusion and national unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-01-2026 22:50 IST | Created: 11-01-2026 22:50 IST
'Know Your Army Mela': A Celebration of Patriotism in Jaipur
Rajasthan Deputy CM Diya Kumari at 'Know Your Army Mela' (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The 'Know Your Army Mela' in Jaipur recently unfolded with a vibrant showcase of patriotism, featuring Diya Kumari, Rajasthan's Deputy Chief Minister, as the esteemed Chief Guest. Her presence enhanced the event's cultural significance and impact, drawing a considerable public turnout and engaging citizens in the spirit of nationalism.

In a significant gesture, Diya Kumari launched a solo cycling expedition led by athlete Aasha Malviya, paying tribute to the valor of Indian Army personnel and veterans. The mela offered a broad display of the Army's latest combat capabilities, including advanced weaponry and technology, reflecting their operational readiness and pursuit of excellence.

Expressing gratitude, the Indian Army commended Diya Kumari for her inspiring presence, as well as the citizens of Jaipur for their enthusiastic participation. This event not only celebrated the Army's role in national defense but also emphasized the vital Military-Civil Fusion, strengthening the bonds between the Army and the community. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Asian Football Highlights: Al-Hilal, Auckland, and Jeonbuk Shine

Asian Football Highlights: Al-Hilal, Auckland, and Jeonbuk Shine

 Global
2
Growth, Not Repayment: Ackman's Take on U.S. Debt

Growth, Not Repayment: Ackman's Take on U.S. Debt

 Singapore
3
Fed Tension: White House Threats Stir Market Concerns

Fed Tension: White House Threats Stir Market Concerns

 Singapore
4
Milos Raonic Announces Retirement: A Stellar Career Comes to a Close

Milos Raonic Announces Retirement: A Stellar Career Comes to a Close

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026