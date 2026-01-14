Governor's Sign-Off Swaps Sincerity for Patriotism
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has replaced 'Yours sincerely' with 'Vande Mataram' in official letters. This change honors the national song's cultural significance, aiming to instill values of unity and patriotism. The decision aligns with the enduring legacy of Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay's work.
In a move that underlines the rich cultural heritage of India, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose announced his intention to replace the traditional sign-off 'Yours sincerely' with 'Vande Mataram' in all his official correspondence. This decision is a tribute to the national song, 'Vande Mataram', composed by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay.
The announcement, made via the Lok Bhavan's official X handle, highlights the enduring cultural significance of the song, which is seen as a symbol of national pride and unity. Ananda Bose encourages everyone to integrate 'Vande Mataram' into daily activities as a homage to its creator, Rishi Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay.
The Governor emphasized that such initiatives are vital in promoting the values of unity, patriotism, and cultural pride associated with the iconic song, thereby inspiring future generations and preserving the nation's spirit.
