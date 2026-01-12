Odisha Resonates with Patriotism on 'Vande Mataram' 150th Anniversary

In a momentous display of patriotism, more than 16,000 educational institutions across Odisha participated in a mass rendition of 'Vande Mataram' on Monday, commemorating the song's 150th anniversary penned by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee.

The event, organized by various state departments including Odia language, literature, and culture, saw participation from the higher education, school and mass education, and sports and youth services sectors. According to officials, over 21 lakh people were involved, despite claims of over 50 lakh by the transport minister.

Participants also pledged for 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Swadeshi Sankalp' during National Youth Day celebrations. Institutions shared the event on social media, with Utkal University hosting a joint singing session attended by Vice-Chancellor Prof. Jagneshwar Dandapat and PG Council chairperson Mitali Chinara.

(With inputs from agencies.)