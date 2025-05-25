Left Menu

Escalating Conflict in Gaza: Tragic Toll on Journalists and Civilians

The Israeli military strikes in the Gaza Strip have resulted in the deaths of at least 20 Palestinians, including journalist Hassan Majdi Abu Warda and senior rescue official Ashraf Abu Nar. The ongoing conflict has led to the loss of over 53,900 Palestinian lives, with humanitarian conditions worsening rapidly.

Cairo | Updated: 25-05-2025 15:22 IST
The conflict in Gaza intensified on Sunday, as Israeli military strikes resulted in the deaths of at least 20 Palestinians, local health authorities reported. Among those killed were a local journalist and a senior rescue official, exacerbating an already dire situation in the troubled region.

In specific incidents, an airstrike in Jabalia claimed the lives of journalist Hassan Majdi Abu Warda and his family. Another strike in Nuseirat took the lives of senior civil emergency official Ashraf Abu Nar and his wife. The Israeli military had no immediate comment on these incidents.

Since the renewed conflict erupted on October 7, 2023, after a Hamas attack, the Gaza Strip has faced significant casualties and destruction. According to health authorities, over 53,900 Palestinians have died. Humanitarian organizations warn of severe malnutrition as the coastal territory continues to be pummeled by military action.

