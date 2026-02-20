Journalists Face Detention Amid Reporting on U.S. Deportees in Cameroon

In a concerning development, freelance journalist Randy Joe Sa'ah, on assignment for the Associated Press, and several colleagues were met with aggression by police, resulting in their temporary detention in Yaounde. The journalists were confiscated of their equipment while covering the deportation of Africans from the United States, sources informed Reuters.

Sa'ah described the encounter as 'extremely stressful,' highlighting the swift escalation of events when they attempted to capture footage at the deportees' facility. Despite seeking comments, both Cameroon's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and police remained silent. The Associated Press has similarly declined to comment on the incident.

The U.S. government continues its deportation campaign, sending individuals back to third countries. Recently, the total number of deportees reached 17 in Cameroon, with many expressing safety concerns. Those deported held withholding of removal status in the U.S., meant to offer protection against potential persecution.

(With inputs from agencies.)