Journalists Face Detention Amid Reporting on U.S. Deportees in Cameroon

Freelance journalist Randy Joe Sa'ah and others were detained by police in Yaounde while covering the deportation of Africans from the U.S. Their equipment was confiscated, and no comments were received from Cameroon's Ministry of Foreign Affairs or the police. Deportees had withholding of removal status.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2026 04:40 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 04:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a concerning development, freelance journalist Randy Joe Sa'ah, on assignment for the Associated Press, and several colleagues were met with aggression by police, resulting in their temporary detention in Yaounde. The journalists were confiscated of their equipment while covering the deportation of Africans from the United States, sources informed Reuters.

Sa'ah described the encounter as 'extremely stressful,' highlighting the swift escalation of events when they attempted to capture footage at the deportees' facility. Despite seeking comments, both Cameroon's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and police remained silent. The Associated Press has similarly declined to comment on the incident.

The U.S. government continues its deportation campaign, sending individuals back to third countries. Recently, the total number of deportees reached 17 in Cameroon, with many expressing safety concerns. Those deported held withholding of removal status in the U.S., meant to offer protection against potential persecution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Reviving Forgotten Areas Through Smart and Inclusive Neighbourhood Investment

Europe’s AI Ambitions Grow Stronger, but Adoption Across Key Sectors Still Lags

AfDB Rethinks Strategy as Conflict and Insecurity Strain Africa’s Development

When Algorithms Meet Biology: Testing AI Agents in Real-World DNA Workflows

