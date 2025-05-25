Left Menu

High-Stakes Bust: Major Inter-State Drug Racket Dismantled in Delhi

The Delhi Police have arrested three key figures involved in an inter-state drug smuggling operation, seizing 2,124 grams of charas valued at about Rs 1.10 crore. The contraband was sourced from Himachal Pradesh’s Kasol, leading to arrests across two operations, including kingpin Inder Singh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-05-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 18:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown, Delhi Police have dismantled a major inter-state drug smuggling ring with the arrest of three pivotal operatives. The operation led to the seizure of 2,124 grams of charas, estimated to be worth Rs 1.10 crore.

The narcotics syndicate reportedly procured the substances from Kasol in Himachal Pradesh. The arrests unfolded over two strategic operations.

The first raid, conducted on January 8, led to the capture of Naseeb from Uttar Pradesh and Sandeep from Punjab, along with 1,438 grams of charas. Further probes secured the arrest of the notorious Inder Singh from Kullu, yielding an additional 696 grams.

(With inputs from agencies.)

