India's Stand Against Terrorism: A Stronger Response Ahead

In a powerful statement on Sunday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla declared that India's response to terrorism on its soil would be even more decisive than the previous Operation Sindoor. Speaking on the occasion of the Singhbhum Chamber of Commerce and Industry's platinum jubilee in Jamshedpur, he applauded the Indian Army's successful operations across borders and emphasized India's resolve to not only defend itself but also combat terrorism through new policies and programs.

Birla commended the Indigenous defense industry's role in past successes, highlighting India's shift from defense equipment importer to potential global leader in exports. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for steering domestic industries towards self-reliance and innovative growth. Birla further articulated India's position as a land of opportunities, praising its intellectual capacity and vibrant workforce as key assets in an evolving global landscape.

On his visit to Jharkhand, Birla also paid homage to tribal leader Birsa Munda, underscoring Munda's legacy as an inspiration for valour and cultural preservation. The visit included tributes at the Birsa Munda Memorial Park and engagements with local communities. Birla's itinerary concluded with participations in civic events, as he prepared to return to New Delhi on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies.)