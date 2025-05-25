Left Menu

India's Stand Against Terrorism: A Stronger Response Ahead

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla emphasized India's commitment to defeat terrorism, warning any perpetrators of severe repercussions akin to 'Operation Sindoor.' During a speech, he praised domestic defense advances and highlighted India's potential to lead globally through its innovative strategies and young, skilled workforce.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 25-05-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 19:35 IST
India's Stand Against Terrorism: A Stronger Response Ahead
  • Country:
  • India

In a powerful statement on Sunday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla declared that India's response to terrorism on its soil would be even more decisive than the previous Operation Sindoor. Speaking on the occasion of the Singhbhum Chamber of Commerce and Industry's platinum jubilee in Jamshedpur, he applauded the Indian Army's successful operations across borders and emphasized India's resolve to not only defend itself but also combat terrorism through new policies and programs.

Birla commended the Indigenous defense industry's role in past successes, highlighting India's shift from defense equipment importer to potential global leader in exports. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for steering domestic industries towards self-reliance and innovative growth. Birla further articulated India's position as a land of opportunities, praising its intellectual capacity and vibrant workforce as key assets in an evolving global landscape.

On his visit to Jharkhand, Birla also paid homage to tribal leader Birsa Munda, underscoring Munda's legacy as an inspiration for valour and cultural preservation. The visit included tributes at the Birsa Munda Memorial Park and engagements with local communities. Birla's itinerary concluded with participations in civic events, as he prepared to return to New Delhi on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

 Global
2
U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

 Egypt
3
Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Council

Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Co...

 Global
4
‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully treatable

‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully t...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Age-Friendly Jobs Are on the Rise in Korea, So Why Are So Many Still Left Behind?

From Stigma to Strategy: OECD Pushes for Equity in Global Mental Health Systems

Sectoral Shifts and Growth: A World Bank Framework for Better Economic Projections

Inequality by Birth: Regional Gaps and Limited Mobility in Colombia Revealed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025