Daring Rescue: Police Foil Impersonators' Gold Heist in Moradabad

In a dramatic sequence of events, six gold smugglers arriving from Dubai were saved from an abduction plot by Moradabad Police, who intervened to rescue them from a gang of imposters posing as customs officials.

The alleged smugglers, who had a total of 29 ingested gold capsules weighing approximately 950 grams, were traveling from Dubai through different routes, with their journey intended to end in Tanda Badli, Rampur district.

The imposters intercepted and kidnapped them near Moradabad, taking them to a remote garden where they threatened extreme measures to retrieve the gold. A daring escape by their local driver led to police intervention, resulting in an encounter that left two imposters injured and apprehended. The smugglers remain in custody as further legal actions are contemplated.

(With inputs from agencies.)