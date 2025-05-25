Left Menu

Daring Rescue: Police Foil Impersonators' Gold Heist in Moradabad

Six gold smugglers from Dubai were rescued by police after being abducted by a gang posing as customs officers. The gang attempted to extract ingested gold capsules from the smugglers. Two kidnappers were injured and arrested, while further investigations and legal proceedings are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moradabad | Updated: 25-05-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 19:38 IST
Daring Rescue: Police Foil Impersonators' Gold Heist in Moradabad
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic sequence of events, six gold smugglers arriving from Dubai were saved from an abduction plot by Moradabad Police, who intervened to rescue them from a gang of imposters posing as customs officials.

The alleged smugglers, who had a total of 29 ingested gold capsules weighing approximately 950 grams, were traveling from Dubai through different routes, with their journey intended to end in Tanda Badli, Rampur district.

The imposters intercepted and kidnapped them near Moradabad, taking them to a remote garden where they threatened extreme measures to retrieve the gold. A daring escape by their local driver led to police intervention, resulting in an encounter that left two imposters injured and apprehended. The smugglers remain in custody as further legal actions are contemplated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

 Global
2
U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

 Egypt
3
Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Council

Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Co...

 Global
4
‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully treatable

‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully t...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Age-Friendly Jobs Are on the Rise in Korea, So Why Are So Many Still Left Behind?

From Stigma to Strategy: OECD Pushes for Equity in Global Mental Health Systems

Sectoral Shifts and Growth: A World Bank Framework for Better Economic Projections

Inequality by Birth: Regional Gaps and Limited Mobility in Colombia Revealed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025