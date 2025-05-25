DR Congo Aims for U.S. Investment and Peace with Rwanda

Officials from the Democratic Republic of Congo are optimistic about securing a U.S. investment deal in critical minerals and ending a Rwandan-backed rebellion in the east of the country by next month, reported the Financial Times.

Under the anticipated agreement, Congolese minerals like tungsten, tantalum, and tin, often exploited illegally by Rwanda, could be exported to Rwanda for processing. This deal aims to reduce Congo's reliance on China, mentioned a Congolese official, as cited by the FT.

The U.S. is negotiating a peace deal between Congo and Rwanda, addressing issues that have fueled regional instability. The U.S. State Department emphasized respect for territorial integrity as essential, and Rwanda maintains defensive measures are necessary due to ongoing threats.

