DR Congo Aims for U.S. Investment and Peace with Rwanda

Officials from the Democratic Republic of Congo are hopeful about reaching a critical minerals investment deal with the U.S. and a peace agreement with Rwanda. These initiatives aim to stabilize the eastern region, reduce reliance on China, and increase transparency in resource supply chains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-05-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 20:21 IST
Officials from the Democratic Republic of Congo are optimistic about securing a U.S. investment deal in critical minerals and ending a Rwandan-backed rebellion in the east of the country by next month, reported the Financial Times.

Under the anticipated agreement, Congolese minerals like tungsten, tantalum, and tin, often exploited illegally by Rwanda, could be exported to Rwanda for processing. This deal aims to reduce Congo's reliance on China, mentioned a Congolese official, as cited by the FT.

The U.S. is negotiating a peace deal between Congo and Rwanda, addressing issues that have fueled regional instability. The U.S. State Department emphasized respect for territorial integrity as essential, and Rwanda maintains defensive measures are necessary due to ongoing threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Age-Friendly Jobs Are on the Rise in Korea, So Why Are So Many Still Left Behind?

From Stigma to Strategy: OECD Pushes for Equity in Global Mental Health Systems

Sectoral Shifts and Growth: A World Bank Framework for Better Economic Projections

Inequality by Birth: Regional Gaps and Limited Mobility in Colombia Revealed

