U.S. Secures Access to Uzbekistan's Critical Minerals in New Partnership

The U.S. has signed an agreement with Uzbekistan to enhance access to the country's critical minerals. The partnership aims to strengthen strategic cooperation, prioritizing investments in the mineral value chain. This move counters China's dominance in resource supply chains, emphasizing joint investment in critical sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2026 03:24 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 03:24 IST
The United States has formalized an agreement with Uzbekistan to improve access to the country's valuable critical minerals. This development is a significant step in U.S. President Donald Trump's strategy to challenge China's prevailing control over essential resources and their corresponding supply chains.

Labeled as the 'Joint Investment Framework,' the agreement between the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) and Uzbekistan aims to enhance strategic collaboration between the two nations. The plan focuses on investments across the mineral value chain, including exploration, extraction, and processing. It also proposes the creation of a U.S.–Uzbekistan Joint Investment Holding Company dedicated to future mineral and infrastructure initiatives.

The Uzbek foreign ministry has yet to comment publicly on the agreement. Since his return to power, President Trump has actively engaged with the Central Asian region—historically influenced by Russia and China—to assert U.S. presence and influence. Trump's administration hosted Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Uzbekistan's president, at the White House, underscoring the importance of this bilateral relationship in the context of both nations' economic aspirations.

