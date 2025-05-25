Tragic Assassination Sparks Outrage in Punjab

In a shocking incident that has sent ripples through Punjab, a Shiromani Akali Dal councillor, Harjinder Singh, was fatally shot by assailants on Sunday in the Chehertha area of Amritsar.

Police reports indicate that the attackers intercepted Singh on his bike, firing multiple rounds, with Singh succumbing to his injuries shortly after being taken to the hospital. Law enforcement has named three suspects, all local residents, and is actively pursuing their arrest.

Political leaders across parties have voiced strong condemnation of the incident, pointing fingers at the AAP-led government for the perceived breakdown of law and order in Punjab. SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal and Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring both highlighted the state's deteriorating security situation, urging prompt action.

(With inputs from agencies.)