Tragic Assassination Sparks Outrage in Punjab
Shiromani Akali Dal councillor Harjinder Singh was shot dead in Amritsar, Punjab, sparking criticism of the AAP government and law enforcement. The attack, carried out by identified assailants, highlights alleged police inaction. Political leaders condemn the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.
In a shocking incident that has sent ripples through Punjab, a Shiromani Akali Dal councillor, Harjinder Singh, was fatally shot by assailants on Sunday in the Chehertha area of Amritsar.
Police reports indicate that the attackers intercepted Singh on his bike, firing multiple rounds, with Singh succumbing to his injuries shortly after being taken to the hospital. Law enforcement has named three suspects, all local residents, and is actively pursuing their arrest.
Political leaders across parties have voiced strong condemnation of the incident, pointing fingers at the AAP-led government for the perceived breakdown of law and order in Punjab. SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal and Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring both highlighted the state's deteriorating security situation, urging prompt action.
