Germany Calls for New Sanctions After Russia's Massive Attack on Ukraine
Germany's Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul advocates for more Western sanctions against Russia following a major aerial assault on Ukraine. The attack, involving 367 missiles and drones, marks the largest of the war to date, with significant casualties reported, intensifying international calls for action.
- Country:
- Germany
In response to Russia's latest aggressive moves against Ukraine, Germany's Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul has pressed for further Western sanctions. Speaking to ARD, Wadephul emphasized that Russian President Vladimir Putin harbors no interest in peace.
The minister stated during a live interview on ARD's Bericht aus Berlin that the European Union is expected to impose additional sanctions. This comes in the wake of Russian forces unleashing a massive assault of 367 drones and missiles on Ukrainian cities, including the capital Kyiv.
This attack is recorded as the war's most extensive aerial offensive thus far, resulting in at least 12 deaths and injuring dozens more, officials reported. The situation escalates international tensions, prompting urgent discussions on the next steps.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul's Critical Discussions in Israel
Crucial Crossroads: Polish Presidential Election Highlights Security and European Union Ties
US futures and global markets tumble after Trump threatens European Union with 50 per cent tariff and Apple with 25 per cent tariff, reports AP.