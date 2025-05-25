Left Menu

Germany Calls for New Sanctions After Russia's Massive Attack on Ukraine

Germany's Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul advocates for more Western sanctions against Russia following a major aerial assault on Ukraine. The attack, involving 367 missiles and drones, marks the largest of the war to date, with significant casualties reported, intensifying international calls for action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 25-05-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 21:47 IST
Germany Calls for New Sanctions After Russia's Massive Attack on Ukraine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

In response to Russia's latest aggressive moves against Ukraine, Germany's Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul has pressed for further Western sanctions. Speaking to ARD, Wadephul emphasized that Russian President Vladimir Putin harbors no interest in peace.

The minister stated during a live interview on ARD's Bericht aus Berlin that the European Union is expected to impose additional sanctions. This comes in the wake of Russian forces unleashing a massive assault of 367 drones and missiles on Ukrainian cities, including the capital Kyiv.

This attack is recorded as the war's most extensive aerial offensive thus far, resulting in at least 12 deaths and injuring dozens more, officials reported. The situation escalates international tensions, prompting urgent discussions on the next steps.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

 Global
2
U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

 Egypt
3
Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Council

Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Co...

 Global
4
‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully treatable

‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully t...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Age-Friendly Jobs Are on the Rise in Korea, So Why Are So Many Still Left Behind?

From Stigma to Strategy: OECD Pushes for Equity in Global Mental Health Systems

Sectoral Shifts and Growth: A World Bank Framework for Better Economic Projections

Inequality by Birth: Regional Gaps and Limited Mobility in Colombia Revealed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025