Germany Calls for New Sanctions After Russia's Massive Attack on Ukraine

In response to Russia's latest aggressive moves against Ukraine, Germany's Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul has pressed for further Western sanctions. Speaking to ARD, Wadephul emphasized that Russian President Vladimir Putin harbors no interest in peace.

The minister stated during a live interview on ARD's Bericht aus Berlin that the European Union is expected to impose additional sanctions. This comes in the wake of Russian forces unleashing a massive assault of 367 drones and missiles on Ukrainian cities, including the capital Kyiv.

This attack is recorded as the war's most extensive aerial offensive thus far, resulting in at least 12 deaths and injuring dozens more, officials reported. The situation escalates international tensions, prompting urgent discussions on the next steps.

(With inputs from agencies.)