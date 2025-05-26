Left Menu

Archbishop Slams Argentine Austerity: A Cry for Equality

The Archbishop of Buenos Aires, Jorge Garcia Cuerva, criticized President Javier Milei's austerity policies in Argentina, highlighting rising poverty, inequality, and the spread of misinformation through social media. He called for greater support for vulnerable groups, particularly retirees and young people, who are affected by the government's harsh economic measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mexicocity | Updated: 26-05-2025 04:46 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 04:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

During a religious ceremony in Buenos Aires attended by President Javier Milei, the Archbishop publicly attacked the government's austerity measures, accusing them of exacerbating inequality and poverty.

Archbishop Jorge Garcia Cuerva directly addressed Milei, highlighting the disconnect between the administration and the Argentine populace, citing widespread discontent and inequality.

He condemned the government's use of social media as a tool for misinformation and societal division, further calling for improved support for the impoverished and retirees hit hardest by fiscal policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

