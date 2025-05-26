Archbishop Slams Argentine Austerity: A Cry for Equality
The Archbishop of Buenos Aires, Jorge Garcia Cuerva, criticized President Javier Milei's austerity policies in Argentina, highlighting rising poverty, inequality, and the spread of misinformation through social media. He called for greater support for vulnerable groups, particularly retirees and young people, who are affected by the government's harsh economic measures.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mexicocity | Updated: 26-05-2025 04:46 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 04:46 IST
During a religious ceremony in Buenos Aires attended by President Javier Milei, the Archbishop publicly attacked the government's austerity measures, accusing them of exacerbating inequality and poverty.
Archbishop Jorge Garcia Cuerva directly addressed Milei, highlighting the disconnect between the administration and the Argentine populace, citing widespread discontent and inequality.
He condemned the government's use of social media as a tool for misinformation and societal division, further calling for improved support for the impoverished and retirees hit hardest by fiscal policies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Diplomats Rally Behind Misri Amidst Social Media Trolling
IAF Denies Strikes on Pakistan's Kirana Hills Amid Social Media Buzz
Diplomat Support Grows Amid Social Media Backlash
Social Media Post Leads to Arrest in Pahalgam Attack Controversy
Vikram Misri Faces Social Media Storm: Diplomats Rally for Support