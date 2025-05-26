Archbishop Slams Argentine Austerity: A Cry for Equality

During a religious ceremony in Buenos Aires attended by President Javier Milei, the Archbishop publicly attacked the government's austerity measures, accusing them of exacerbating inequality and poverty.

Archbishop Jorge Garcia Cuerva directly addressed Milei, highlighting the disconnect between the administration and the Argentine populace, citing widespread discontent and inequality.

He condemned the government's use of social media as a tool for misinformation and societal division, further calling for improved support for the impoverished and retirees hit hardest by fiscal policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)