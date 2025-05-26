Left Menu

Bravery in Line of Duty: Noida Police Constable Killed in Ghaziabad Ambush

A Noida police team faced a tragic incident while attempting to arrest a wanted criminal in Ghaziabad. During the operation, associates of the target fired at the police, resulting in the death of Head Constable Saurabh Kumar Deshwal. The suspect, Qadir, escaped but was later apprehended.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 26-05-2025 12:41 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 12:41 IST
Bravery in Line of Duty: Noida Police Constable Killed in Ghaziabad Ambush
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 28-year-old head constable from Noida was fatally shot while trying to apprehend a wanted criminal in Ghaziabad. The incident unfolded late Sunday night in Nahal village, Mussoorie area, as part of an operation targeting Qadir, a robbery suspect from Noida's Phase-III Police Station.

As officers attempted to capture Qadir, who had a long criminal history, his accomplices launched a violent attack using firearms and stones. Head Constable Saurabh Kumar Deshwal sustained a lethal gunshot wound to the head during the altercation. He was rushed to Yashoda Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police Surendra Nath Tiwari.

Fellow officers, including Sub-inspectors Sachin Rathi, Udit Singh, Sumit, and Nikhil, suffered injuries in the attack. Although Qadir initially escaped, police eventually apprehended him. The police are now searching for additional suspects, including Qadir's brother, Adil.

