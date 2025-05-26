Bravery in Line of Duty: Noida Police Constable Killed in Ghaziabad Ambush

A 28-year-old head constable from Noida was fatally shot while trying to apprehend a wanted criminal in Ghaziabad. The incident unfolded late Sunday night in Nahal village, Mussoorie area, as part of an operation targeting Qadir, a robbery suspect from Noida's Phase-III Police Station.

As officers attempted to capture Qadir, who had a long criminal history, his accomplices launched a violent attack using firearms and stones. Head Constable Saurabh Kumar Deshwal sustained a lethal gunshot wound to the head during the altercation. He was rushed to Yashoda Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police Surendra Nath Tiwari.

Fellow officers, including Sub-inspectors Sachin Rathi, Udit Singh, Sumit, and Nikhil, suffered injuries in the attack. Although Qadir initially escaped, police eventually apprehended him. The police are now searching for additional suspects, including Qadir's brother, Adil.