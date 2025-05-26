Left Menu

Unraveling the Patna Shooting: A Tale of Unidentified Assailants

A shooting incident in Patna's Jaganpura locality left Chandra Prakash injured, as three unidentified assailants opened fire before fleeing. The police have launched a search for the suspects. The incident follows a warning shot fired in a parking dispute two days earlier, leading to suspensions in the police force.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 26-05-2025 16:18 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 16:18 IST
Unraveling the Patna Shooting: A Tale of Unidentified Assailants
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a brazen display of violence, Patna's Jaganpura locality was rocked by a shooting incident on Monday morning as three unidentified, motorcycle-borne assailants targeted local resident Chandra Prakash. The attack occurred at 10:30 AM, under the jurisdiction of Ramkrishna Nagar police station.

Immediately after receiving the distress call, law enforcement officials reached the crime scene. The assailants, however, had already fled, leaving Prakash injured. He was swiftly taken to a government hospital, where his condition is reportedly stable, according to Patna City SP (East) K. Ramdas.

In a related incident, shots fired amidst a parking row in the Boring Canal Road area heightened panic on Saturday evening, prompting disciplinary actions. Six officers faced suspension for failing in their duties, with the incident occurring in the presence of Additional ADG (Law and Order) Pankaj Darad. A case has been registered, and efforts to apprehend the culprits are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025