Unraveling the Patna Shooting: A Tale of Unidentified Assailants

In a brazen display of violence, Patna's Jaganpura locality was rocked by a shooting incident on Monday morning as three unidentified, motorcycle-borne assailants targeted local resident Chandra Prakash. The attack occurred at 10:30 AM, under the jurisdiction of Ramkrishna Nagar police station.

Immediately after receiving the distress call, law enforcement officials reached the crime scene. The assailants, however, had already fled, leaving Prakash injured. He was swiftly taken to a government hospital, where his condition is reportedly stable, according to Patna City SP (East) K. Ramdas.

In a related incident, shots fired amidst a parking row in the Boring Canal Road area heightened panic on Saturday evening, prompting disciplinary actions. Six officers faced suspension for failing in their duties, with the incident occurring in the presence of Additional ADG (Law and Order) Pankaj Darad. A case has been registered, and efforts to apprehend the culprits are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)