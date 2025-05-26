Left Menu

Karnataka Corruption Crackdown: Luxury Financed by Fraud

The Enforcement Directorate has attached over Rs 26 crore in assets from two former Karnataka Bhovi Development Corporation officials, B K Nagarajappa and R Leelavathy, after investigating allegations of financial misconduct. The officials allegedly misappropriated funds meant for the welfare of the Bhovi scheduled caste, channeling money towards fake beneficiaries and personal gains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2025 16:55 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 16:55 IST
Karnataka Corruption Crackdown: Luxury Financed by Fraud
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a crackdown on financial malpractice, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday seized assets worth more than Rs 26 crore linked to two ex-officials of the Karnataka Bhovi Development Corporation (KBDC). The former officials, B K Nagarajappa and R Leelavathy, are under scrutiny for alleged money laundering.

The KBDC, responsible for the welfare of the Bhovi scheduled caste, found itself at the center of a scandal involving the misappropriation of funds. The ED contends that these officials misused their powers to redirect loans and subsidies to nonexistent beneficiaries, funneling the money into accounts linked to several associated enterprises.

Subsequent to their arrest, Nagarajappa and Leelavathy, now in judicial custody, face accusations of using diverted funds to purchase properties and sustain a lavish lifestyle. This investigation emerged following multiple FIRs filed by Karnataka Police uncovering fund misuse totaling Rs 97 crore.

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025