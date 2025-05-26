Left Menu

A New Dawn in EU-US Trade Relations

French President Emmanuel Macron announced a positive exchange between European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and U.S. President Donald Trump regarding trade tariffs. A telephone call between Trump and von der Leyen has reinvigorated trade talks, leading to the withdrawal of a proposed 50% tariff by the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 17:55 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 17:55 IST
A New Dawn in EU-US Trade Relations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed on Monday that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and U.S. President Donald Trump had a productive discussion regarding trade tariffs. Macron expressed optimism that negotiations could lead to minimized tariffs.

Speaking in Vietnam, Macron emphasized that tariffs are not the right solution for addressing trade imbalances. He highlighted the recent advancements in conversations between Trump and von der Leyen, hoping for a return to lower tariffs that foster mutually beneficial exchanges.

This dialogue received a boost after a weekend phone call between Trump and von der Leyen, leading Trump to withdraw his plan to impose a 50% tariff on EU imports next month. The EU spokesperson noted that von der Leyen initiated the call, which reinstated the July 9 deadline for reaching an agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025