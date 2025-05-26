A New Dawn in EU-US Trade Relations

French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed on Monday that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and U.S. President Donald Trump had a productive discussion regarding trade tariffs. Macron expressed optimism that negotiations could lead to minimized tariffs.

Speaking in Vietnam, Macron emphasized that tariffs are not the right solution for addressing trade imbalances. He highlighted the recent advancements in conversations between Trump and von der Leyen, hoping for a return to lower tariffs that foster mutually beneficial exchanges.

This dialogue received a boost after a weekend phone call between Trump and von der Leyen, leading Trump to withdraw his plan to impose a 50% tariff on EU imports next month. The EU spokesperson noted that von der Leyen initiated the call, which reinstated the July 9 deadline for reaching an agreement.

