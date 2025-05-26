DRDO Chief Samir V Kamat's Tenure Extended Till 2026
The tenure of DRDO chief Samir V Kamat has been extended by one year until May 2026. This marks the second extension for Kamat, who was appointed as DDR&D secretary and DRDO chairman in August 2022. The extension is in line with Fundamental Rule 56 (d).
The Central government has extended the tenure of Samir V Kamat, the chief of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), by one year, moving his term to May 2026.
This marks the second time Kamat has received an extension after first being appointed on August 25, 2022. His initial one-year extension was set to expire this month.
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, invoking Fundamental Rule 56 (d), approved the continuation of Kamat's role, emphasizing public interest as the rationale behind the decision.
