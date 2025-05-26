Diplomatic Dialogue: China and Balochistan Strengthen Ties Amid Security Concerns
China's Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs, Liu Bin, held a meeting with a Balochistan delegation discussing security and cooperation. The talks addressed concerns over attacks on Chinese nationals by militants opposing China's investment in the region, which include port and mining interests.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 26-05-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 20:26 IST
- Country:
- China
China's Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs, Liu Bin, recently engaged in talks with a delegation from Pakistan's Balochistan province, in an effort to bolster bilateral ties.
The discussions focused on mutual concerns including security and avenues for increased cooperation between China and the resource-rich province.
There have been rising security concerns due to militant attacks on Chinese nationals in Balochistan, where China manages significant port and mining operations.
