Diplomatic Dialogue: China and Balochistan Strengthen Ties Amid Security Concerns

China's Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs, Liu Bin, held a meeting with a Balochistan delegation discussing security and cooperation. The talks addressed concerns over attacks on Chinese nationals by militants opposing China's investment in the region, which include port and mining interests.

Updated: 26-05-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 20:26 IST
  • Country:
  • China

China's Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs, Liu Bin, recently engaged in talks with a delegation from Pakistan's Balochistan province, in an effort to bolster bilateral ties.

The discussions focused on mutual concerns including security and avenues for increased cooperation between China and the resource-rich province.

There have been rising security concerns due to militant attacks on Chinese nationals in Balochistan, where China manages significant port and mining operations.

