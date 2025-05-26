Tragedy Strikes: Heroic Constable Loses Life in Noida Encounter

A 28-year-old constable from the Noida Police team tragically lost his life in a dramatic raid in Ghaziabad. The team was attempting to arrest a wanted criminal, Qadir, in Nahal village, when the suspect's associates ambushed them with gunfire and stones, police reported on Monday.

During this violent clash, Constable Saurabh Kumar Deshwal sustained a fatal gunshot wound to the head. Despite urgent medical attention at Yashoda Hospital, he was pronounced dead. This brave officer's passing is a significant loss to the dedicated police force, stated a spokesperson from the Gautam Buddh Nagar Commissionerate.

In recognition of his sacrifice, Commissioner Laxmi Singh announced a personal compensation of Rs 1 lakh to Deshwal's family and initiated collective support from police personnel. Meanwhile, the suspect, Qadir, was apprehended following his initial escape, while others involved face ongoing pursuit by the authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)