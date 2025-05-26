Left Menu

Exposed: Revenge Plot with Fake Social Media Account Unveiled

A 21-year-old man named Aman was apprehended for creating a fake social media account using his ex-girlfriend's identity to solicit money and defame her. The investigation revealed his motive was revenge for their broken relationship. This incident highlights the misuse of social media for personal vendettas.

In a troubling case of identity theft, a 21-year-old man, Aman, from Old Anarkali in Krishna Nagar, was apprehended for allegedly creating a fake social media account in his ex-girlfriend's name to defame her, according to the police.

The young woman, a 25-year-old event manager living in Civil Lines, became a victim of online impersonation when Aman used her name and photos to solicit money from her friends and colleagues by feigning distress. Suspicion arose after friends interrogated the account handler, who then resorted to sending abusive messages.

Police launched an investigation following a complaint to the cyber station. Through technical analysis, they identified Aman as a suspect. Upon his capture, he confessed to orchestrating the revenge plot after their three-year relationship ended. His phone and SIM card were seized, and further inquiries are underway.

