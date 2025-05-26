UN Experts Demand Release of Jailed Azerbaijani Rights Activist Anar Mammadli

Independent human rights experts appointed by the United Nations have issued a powerful public statement condemning the ongoing detention of Anar Mammadli, a respected Azerbaijani human rights advocate, election observer, and founder of the Election Monitoring and Democracy Studies Centre (EMDS). Mammadli was arrested on 29 April 2024 amid what the UN experts describe as a broader crackdown on independent voices and civic participation in Azerbaijan.

In a declaration released today, the UN Special Rapporteurs expressed “grave concern” over the circumstances surrounding Mammadli’s arrest and the conditions of his detention. “Defending human rights should never be considered a crime,” the experts said in a unified message.

Arrest Following Election Criticism and UN Engagement

Anar Mammadli's arrest came shortly after EMDS issued critical reports on the conduct of Azerbaijan’s presidential elections held in February 2024. The organization, known for its impartial and professional approach to election monitoring, documented several irregularities that it claimed compromised the fairness of the electoral process. Mammadli's participation in human rights events at the UN Human Rights Council just weeks before his arrest further fueled speculation that his detention was politically motivated.

According to UN experts, these events point to a pattern of state retaliation against civil society activists who expose electoral malpractice or engage with international human rights mechanisms.

UN Correspondence and Azerbaijani Response

On 28 June 2024, a coalition of UN Special Rapporteurs sent a formal letter to the Azerbaijani government raising multiple concerns, including:

Alleged arbitrary arrest and detention

Warrantless searches of Mammadli’s home and office

Obstruction of access to legal representation

Deteriorating health conditions in custody

A coordinated smear campaign aimed at discrediting his reputation

The Azerbaijani authorities replied by denying all accusations. They claimed Mammadli is being investigated for “smuggling and money laundering” and that he has been granted full legal protections and medical care while in custody.

UN Experts Skeptical of Official Narrative

Despite the government’s rebuttal, the UN experts remain unconvinced. They emphasized that the charges appear suspiciously timed and could be a pretext to silence Mammadli’s human rights work. The experts are also troubled by the echoes of his previous legal persecution. In 2013, Mammadli was imprisoned on similar charges, which the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) later ruled were “unlawful and politically motivated.”

In its 2018 decision, the ECHR ordered Azerbaijan to overturn the earlier conviction and fully reinstate Mammadli’s civil and political rights. However, as of now, Azerbaijani authorities have allegedly failed to implement these orders, further casting doubt on the integrity of the current legal proceedings.

Threat to Democratic Participation

The UN experts’ latest statement underscored the essential role played by human rights defenders and election monitors in upholding democracy and rule of law. “Civic participation, independent election monitoring, and cooperation with international mechanisms are the foundation of democratic societies,” they stressed. “Criminalising these activities undermines the rule of law.”

They also reiterated that the targeting of individuals for engaging with the UN or other international bodies is considered a form of reprisal, prohibited under international human rights law.

Calls for Immediate Action

The UN experts have urged Azerbaijani authorities to:

Release Anar Mammadli immediately and unconditionally

Ensure fair legal proceedings in line with international standards

Guarantee access to adequate medical care and legal counsel

End all forms of intimidation and harassment of civil society actors

As international scrutiny of Azerbaijan’s human rights record intensifies, this case is likely to remain under close observation by both the UN and regional human rights bodies. The experts reaffirmed their commitment to continue monitoring Mammadli’s situation, particularly regarding any acts of reprisal for his engagement with UN mechanisms.

The arrest and treatment of Anar Mammadli are being seen not only as a national legal issue but as a test case for Azerbaijan’s compliance with international human rights obligations.