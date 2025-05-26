Left Menu

Explosion Rocks Abuja: Investigation Underway

An explosion outside an army barracks in Abuja is under investigation by Nigerian police. The incident left one individual injured, and authorities have cordoned off the scene for safety. The blast occurred at a bus stop near the Mogadishu Barracks, which also accommodates other military branches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 26-05-2025 22:53 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 22:53 IST
Explosion Rocks Abuja: Investigation Underway
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

Nigerian police have launched an investigation into an explosion that occurred outside an army barracks in the heart of Abuja, the capital. The incident left one person hospitalized, according to officials.

Police released a statement confirming that their Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit had been dispatched to the site. The area was sealed off to facilitate a thorough analysis and guarantee commuter safety.

The Nigerian Army clarified that the explosion took place at a bus stop outside the Mogadishu Barracks, a facility that also hosts personnel from the air force and navy.

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025