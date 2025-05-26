Explosion Rocks Abuja: Investigation Underway

Nigerian police have launched an investigation into an explosion that occurred outside an army barracks in the heart of Abuja, the capital. The incident left one person hospitalized, according to officials.

Police released a statement confirming that their Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit had been dispatched to the site. The area was sealed off to facilitate a thorough analysis and guarantee commuter safety.

The Nigerian Army clarified that the explosion took place at a bus stop outside the Mogadishu Barracks, a facility that also hosts personnel from the air force and navy.