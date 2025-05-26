Explosion Rocks Abuja: Investigation Underway
An explosion outside an army barracks in Abuja is under investigation by Nigerian police. The incident left one individual injured, and authorities have cordoned off the scene for safety. The blast occurred at a bus stop near the Mogadishu Barracks, which also accommodates other military branches.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 26-05-2025 22:53 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 22:53 IST
- Country:
- Nigeria
Nigerian police have launched an investigation into an explosion that occurred outside an army barracks in the heart of Abuja, the capital. The incident left one person hospitalized, according to officials.
Police released a statement confirming that their Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit had been dispatched to the site. The area was sealed off to facilitate a thorough analysis and guarantee commuter safety.
The Nigerian Army clarified that the explosion took place at a bus stop outside the Mogadishu Barracks, a facility that also hosts personnel from the air force and navy.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Gaza Blockade Intensifies Humanitarian Crisis: Hospitals Struggle to Feed Patients
Family Hospitalized After Inhaling Toxic Fumes at Delhi Worksite
Family of Four Hospitalized After Poisonous Incident in Delhi Business Unit
Constable Injured in Maoist IED Explosion During Jharkhand Operation
Tragic Collision in Bhopal: One Dead, Four Injured as Bus Rams Into Bikers