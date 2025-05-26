Left Menu

Arrests Made in Vaishnavi Hagawane Dowry Death Case: Former Minister's Son Among Accused

Five individuals, including the son of a former Karnataka minister, have been arrested for allegedly sheltering Rajendra Hagawane and his son, Sushil, who were wanted in connection with Vaishnavi Hagawane's dowry-related suicide case. Vaishnavi died by suicide amidst claims of dowry-related torture.

In a significant development in the Vaishnavi Hagawane dowry death case, police have arrested five individuals, including the son of a former Karnataka minister. The arrests were made on charges of sheltering Rajendra Hagawane and his son Sushil, who were wanted in connection with the case.

Vaishnavi, daughter-in-law of Rajendra Hagawane, allegedly died by suicide on May 16 in her marital home in Pune's Bavdhan area. Her family accused the in-laws of torture over dowry demands, which reportedly included Rs 2 crore for purchasing land.

While some family members were earlier apprehended, Rajendra and Sushil Hagawane had initially evaded arrest but were later captured in Pune. The Pimpri Chinchwad police revealed that those accused of sheltering the duo will be arraigned in court, as Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil offered condolences to Vaishnavi's family.

