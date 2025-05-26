Left Menu

Authorities Demolish Illegal Structures of Notorious Criminal in Rajasthan

Authorities have demolished illegal constructions on encroached land by Tejpal Singh, who was recently arrested for assaulting his driver. The unauthorized structures were part of a factory and farmhouse in Beawar district. The move followed Singh's arrest after a video showed him abusing his driver.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 26-05-2025 23:22 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 23:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Rajasthan have taken decisive action against Tejpal Singh, a history-sheeter arrested for a shocking assault on his driver. On Monday, the administration dismantled illegally constructed structures on encroached land owned by Singh.

The unauthorized structures, including six permanent rooms and water facilities, were part of Singh's factory and farmhouse complex. Officials, backed by police, reclaimed the government land, sending a strong message against illegal encroachments.

Singh's arrest came after a viral video revealed him assaulting his driver, Yakub, over suspicions of theft. Law enforcement swiftly responded by apprehending Singh and verifying the crime scene, drawing attention to the seriousness of the crime.

