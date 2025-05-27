Man Arrested for Brutal Act Against Dog in Patel Nagar
A man has been arrested by Delhi Police for allegedly beating a dog to death in Patel Nagar, Delhi. CCTV footage confirmed the incident, and the man confessed during questioning. He faces charges under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, following a complaint by PETA.
In a disturbing incident that has sparked public outcry, Delhi Police have arrested a man for allegedly beating a dog to death with a stick in broad daylight in central Delhi's Patel Nagar area. The arrest follows a thorough examination of CCTV footage that confirmed the brutal act.
The incident reportedly occurred around 1.30 pm on May 6 and drew attention after People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) filed a complaint. The accused was taken into custody and confessed to the crime during interrogation.
Authorities have charged the man under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act. PETA has reiterated the importance of reporting animal cruelty to prevent further violence against both animals and humans.
