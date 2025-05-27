Tension in Jammu and Kashmir: Search Operations Intensified

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district have initiated intensive search operations following the reported movement of suspected terrorists, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

A coordinated effort by police, army, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is underway in the upper reaches of Lowang and Sarthal, located in the Bani area, focusing on neutralizing the threat. A Special Operations Group of Jammu and Kashmir Police also conducted extensive searches at the Manohar Gopala and Shatala camps in Samba district earlier today, as part of an area domination exercise, which concluded without incident.

Concurrently, a joint search endeavor continues in the dense forests of Singhpora, Chatroo in Kishtwar district for a sixth consecutive day. This operation, initiated on May 22 after an encounter that resulted in a soldier's death, remains active despite the terrorists' escape through difficult terrain. Efforts to locate and neutralize these threats are ongoing.

