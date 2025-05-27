Left Menu

Tension in Jammu and Kashmir: Search Operations Intensified

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district have launched search operations following reports of terrorist movements. Joint efforts by police, army, and CRPF aim to neutralize potential threats in the area. Despite ongoing efforts, terrorists remain elusive, leveraging challenging terrain to evade capture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 27-05-2025 13:00 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 13:00 IST
Tension in Jammu and Kashmir: Search Operations Intensified
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district have initiated intensive search operations following the reported movement of suspected terrorists, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

A coordinated effort by police, army, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is underway in the upper reaches of Lowang and Sarthal, located in the Bani area, focusing on neutralizing the threat. A Special Operations Group of Jammu and Kashmir Police also conducted extensive searches at the Manohar Gopala and Shatala camps in Samba district earlier today, as part of an area domination exercise, which concluded without incident.

Concurrently, a joint search endeavor continues in the dense forests of Singhpora, Chatroo in Kishtwar district for a sixth consecutive day. This operation, initiated on May 22 after an encounter that resulted in a soldier's death, remains active despite the terrorists' escape through difficult terrain. Efforts to locate and neutralize these threats are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025