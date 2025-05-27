Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Sub-Inspector's Sudden Demise

Sub-Inspector Jitendra Singh Parihar died after being struck by an unknown vehicle in Lalitpur district. His body was discovered near Khadera village, with his motorcycle and other belongings nearby. Officials believe he was hit while patrolling on his motorcycle.

In a tragic incident in Lalitpur district, a sub-inspector met an untimely end after being hit by an unknown vehicle. The body of Jitendra Singh Parihar, who was patrolling on a motorcycle, was found on Tuesday morning.

The unfortunate event occurred near an under-construction bridge in the Sadar Kotwali area. Lalitpur Superintendent of Police, Md Mushtaque, confirmed that Parihar's lifeless body was discovered with his motorcycle, helmet, and service revolver nearby.

Authorities suspect that the sub-inspector was struck by an unknown vehicle during his patrol on Monday night. The police continue to investigate the incident to uncover further details.

