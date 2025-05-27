NIA Cracks Down on Illegal Arms Network in Mizoram

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) announced on Tuesday that it has filed charges against three individuals from Mizoram accused of trafficking illegal arms, ammunition, and explosives to insurgents. The agency claims that the three played a significant role in supporting terrorism and fostering ethnic conflict in Manipur.

Identified as Vanlaldailova, Lalmuanpuia, and Lalrinchhunga, the suspects were apprehended following a December 2024 raid that uncovered the illegal items at their residences. The NIA asserts that they raised funds to facilitate these activities, posing a grave threat to public order and national integrity.

The operation led by arms dealer Vanlaldailova allegedly involved complicity with other Mizoram-based individuals. This operation reportedly crossed regional borders to supply arms for terrorist purposes, emphasizing the need for stringent action against illegal arms networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)