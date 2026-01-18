Justice Sought for Traumatized Kuki Woman amid Ethnic Violence in Manipur

Amid the ongoing ethnic conflict in Manipur, various organizations have rallied for justice following the death of a Kuki woman, who allegedly succumbed to trauma from a gang-rape incident in 2023. Her death highlights the escalating violence and unrest in the region.

Kuki organizations based in Churachandpur and Delhi allege the woman was kidnapped and assaulted in Imphal. Despite escaping, she never fully recovered from her injuries, passing away during treatment in Guwahati. The incident has intensified calls for a separate administration for the Kuki people, who claim coexistence with the Meitei community is untenable.

The violence has taken a heavy toll, with at least 260 people dead and thousands displaced. The Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum and Kuki Students' Organisation criticize the government for inaction and demand her death be officially recognized as linked to the ethnic violence, urging expedited steps towards creating a separate administration.

