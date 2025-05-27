Left Menu

Imposter Doctors Arrested for Fatal Child Surgery

Two brothers, posing as doctors, conducted surgery on a five-year-old boy at a private hospital, resulting in the child's death. The culprits, arrested by Kaushambi police, admitted to opening and operating Anmol Hospital illegally. The hospital was sealed following the incident as legal proceedings continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kaushambi | Updated: 27-05-2025 15:31 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 15:31 IST
Imposter Doctors Arrested for Fatal Child Surgery
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two brothers have been apprehended after they impersonated doctors and conducted a fatal surgery on a five-year-old boy at a private facility on Charwa Manuri Road. The young boy, unfortunately, died during the operation, prompting police action.

Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar confirmed that a complaint was filed by Ram Asre, whose son Divyanshu died due to alleged negligent treatment at Anmol Hospital on March 16. Charges under Section 105 for culpable homicide were subsequently made at Charwa police station.

On May 25, the police arrested Vikas Kumar, 26, and Vishesh Kumar, 25, after a detailed investigation. The brothers confessed to operating Anmol Hospital, registered under their brother Sanjay Kumar's name, without holding medical degrees. The Chief Medical Officer of Kaushambi sealed the hospital in March.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025