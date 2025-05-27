Imposter Doctors Arrested for Fatal Child Surgery

Two brothers have been apprehended after they impersonated doctors and conducted a fatal surgery on a five-year-old boy at a private facility on Charwa Manuri Road. The young boy, unfortunately, died during the operation, prompting police action.

Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar confirmed that a complaint was filed by Ram Asre, whose son Divyanshu died due to alleged negligent treatment at Anmol Hospital on March 16. Charges under Section 105 for culpable homicide were subsequently made at Charwa police station.

On May 25, the police arrested Vikas Kumar, 26, and Vishesh Kumar, 25, after a detailed investigation. The brothers confessed to operating Anmol Hospital, registered under their brother Sanjay Kumar's name, without holding medical degrees. The Chief Medical Officer of Kaushambi sealed the hospital in March.

