Delhi Police Cracks Down on Social Media Uniform Misuse

Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora has issued a stern directive against police personnel making and posting social media reels in uniform, terming it an 'abuse of uniform.' The order highlights recent spikes in such activities and insists on separating personal and professional lives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2025 16:43 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 16:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police is taking a firm stand against its personnel posting reels on social media while wearing their uniforms. Commissioner Sanjay Arora has labeled this behavior an 'abuse of uniform' and issued a directive to curb such activities.

The directive follows a noticeable rise in instances where police officers were flaunting their insignia and ranks on platforms like Instagram, often blurring the lines between personal identity and professional duty. This has raised concerns about maintaining the dignity of the force.

In response, a comprehensive list of personnel involved in these activities has been forwarded to deputy commissioners. The commissioner has underscored the importance of distinguishing between personal and professional life, urging officers to comply by June 15.

(With inputs from agencies.)

