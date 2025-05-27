Left Menu

Karnataka High Court Orders Police Investigation into ISRO Job Scam

The Karnataka High Court has directed Bengaluru police to register a case against a man allegedly deceived of Rs 1.03 crore by a woman and accomplices over a fake ISRO job offer. The court noted the transaction's unusual nature and requested further details regarding the accused’s criminal history.

Karnataka High Court Orders Police Investigation into ISRO Job Scam
The Karnataka High Court has instructed the Bengaluru police to file a case against a man who alleges he was defrauded of over Rs 1 crore by a woman promising him a job at ISRO. The court highlighted the unusual nature of the transaction when issuing directions during a bail petition hearing for the accused, Vinutha M E.

The complainant, Sanjay N, claims to have paid the accused and others a total amount of Rs 1.03 crore believing he would secure a job at ISRO. After the job did not materialize and he received no refund, Sanjay filed a complaint.

While Vinutha's counsel argued for bail based on her being a homemaker and her husband's alleged involvement in past cases, the court described her as a habitual offender. Further developments in the case are expected by June 4.

