Karnataka High Court Orders Police Investigation into ISRO Job Scam
The Karnataka High Court has directed Bengaluru police to register a case against a man allegedly deceived of Rs 1.03 crore by a woman and accomplices over a fake ISRO job offer. The court noted the transaction's unusual nature and requested further details regarding the accused’s criminal history.
- Country:
- India
The Karnataka High Court has instructed the Bengaluru police to file a case against a man who alleges he was defrauded of over Rs 1 crore by a woman promising him a job at ISRO. The court highlighted the unusual nature of the transaction when issuing directions during a bail petition hearing for the accused, Vinutha M E.
The complainant, Sanjay N, claims to have paid the accused and others a total amount of Rs 1.03 crore believing he would secure a job at ISRO. After the job did not materialize and he received no refund, Sanjay filed a complaint.
While Vinutha's counsel argued for bail based on her being a homemaker and her husband's alleged involvement in past cases, the court described her as a habitual offender. Further developments in the case are expected by June 4.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection
Real Estate Mogul Arrested in Multi-Crore Bank Fraud
Russian Monitor Faces Maximum Sentence Amid Election Fraud Allegations
Political Scandal: Pune NCP Chief Resigns Amid Fraud Allegations
Cyber Fraudster Arrested for Fake Casting Scam