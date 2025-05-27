Karnataka High Court Orders Police Investigation into ISRO Job Scam

The Karnataka High Court has instructed the Bengaluru police to file a case against a man who alleges he was defrauded of over Rs 1 crore by a woman promising him a job at ISRO. The court highlighted the unusual nature of the transaction when issuing directions during a bail petition hearing for the accused, Vinutha M E.

The complainant, Sanjay N, claims to have paid the accused and others a total amount of Rs 1.03 crore believing he would secure a job at ISRO. After the job did not materialize and he received no refund, Sanjay filed a complaint.

While Vinutha's counsel argued for bail based on her being a homemaker and her husband's alleged involvement in past cases, the court described her as a habitual offender. Further developments in the case are expected by June 4.

