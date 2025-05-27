India's Firm Stance Against Pakistan's Terror Ties

During a visit to France, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad emphasized that the distinction between Pakistan and terrorism has dissolved, citing terrorism as part of Pakistan's military state policy.

Prasad led an all-party parliamentary delegation that shared photographic evidence of Pakistani military officials attending terrorist funerals, highlighting 52 UN-designated terrorist groups harbored by Pakistan. India's zero-tolerance stance against terrorism was conveyed to the French media.

The delegation lauded India's strategic partnership with France and noted India's rise as the fourth-largest economy. They also addressed India's success in counter-terrorism operations and reaffirmed the 'no first use' nuclear policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)