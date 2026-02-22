U.S.-Iran Talks in Geneva: A Positive Push for Diplomacy

The foreign minister of Oman has announced the scheduling of diplomatic talks between the United States and Iran this Thursday in Geneva, indicating a significant step forward in the ongoing negotiations between the two nations.

Oman has historically played the role of mediator in U.S.-Iran discussions, leveraging its unique geopolitical position to foster dialogue. The foreign minister expressed optimism about the upcoming talks, highlighting their potential to facilitate substantial progress.

The minister described the upcoming discussions as a "positive push" towards a final agreement, underscoring the importance of diplomatic efforts in achieving a mutually beneficial resolution.

