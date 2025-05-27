Left Menu

Sword Attack Sparks Fear in Bantwal: Community on Edge

In Bantwal’s Irakodi area, two men were attacked with a sword, leaving one seriously injured. The police are investigating the incident to identify the attackers, who escaped the scene. The attack has raised concerns among locals, with authorities working to ensure swift justice and restore peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 27-05-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 18:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Two individuals were injured following an alleged sword attack by a gang on Tuesday, as per police reports.

The attack took place in the Irakodi area of Bantwal, where Imtiyaz and Kalandar were unloading gravel when assailants on a motorcycle struck. Imtiyaz was gravely injured while Kalandar sustained a hand wound. Both were immediately taken to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

The police have initiated a probe to identify the attackers, who fled the scene post-assault. The motive behind the attack is still under investigation, leaving the local community concerned as authorities work to restore order and provide swift resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

