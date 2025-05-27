Sword Attack Sparks Fear in Bantwal: Community on Edge
- Country:
- India
Two individuals were injured following an alleged sword attack by a gang on Tuesday, as per police reports.
The attack took place in the Irakodi area of Bantwal, where Imtiyaz and Kalandar were unloading gravel when assailants on a motorcycle struck. Imtiyaz was gravely injured while Kalandar sustained a hand wound. Both were immediately taken to a nearby hospital for medical attention.
The police have initiated a probe to identify the attackers, who fled the scene post-assault. The motive behind the attack is still under investigation, leaving the local community concerned as authorities work to restore order and provide swift resolution.
