West Bengal Governor's Health Update: Routine Check-up and Recovery
West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose was hospitalized for a routine check-up following a previous intervention procedure. He will undergo clinical examinations and is expected to be discharged soon. Bose was previously treated for shoulder pain and mild coronary artery disease, with doctors advising a slower work pace.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 27-05-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 19:06 IST
- Country:
- India
West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose was admitted to a local hospital on Tuesday for a routine check-up, according to a senior official from Raj Bhavan.
Following a recent intervention for mild coronary artery disease, Bose will undergo several clinical examinations during his hospital stay, as confirmed by the official. He is expected to be discharged on Wednesday.
Bose was previously hospitalized on April 22 due to shoulder pain after visiting violence-hit areas in the Murshidabad district. Doctors have since advised him to slow down his work pace for health reassessment.
Advertisement