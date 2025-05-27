Assam Government Extends Support to Pahalgam Attack Victims' Families

The Assam government has taken a significant step in providing aid to the families of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. On Tuesday, financial assistance was handed over to the relatives of three victims hailing from Maharashtra.

State minister Chandra Mohan Patowary personally visited the families to extend support, offering a sum of Rs 5 lakh on behalf of the Assamese populace. His visit was highlighted by the Chief Minister's Office in a social media post on platform X.

This monetary support is part of a broader relief effort by the Assam government, which has pledged Rs 5 lakh to each of the families of the 26 individuals who tragically lost their lives in the April 22 attack. Assam's cabinet ministers have been actively visiting the bereaved families nationwide since Friday to deliver the aid personally.