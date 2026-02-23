Punjab's 'Meri Rasoi' Scheme to Boost Nutrition for 40 Lakh Families

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced the launch of the 'Meri Rasoi' scheme, aimed at providing essential food kits to 40 lakh families in Punjab under the National Food Security Act. The initiative targets enhancing the nutritional intake of children from economically disadvantaged households.

Speaking post a cabinet meeting, Mann highlighted that while the state already supplies subsidised wheat, this scheme further addresses nutritional gaps by including items like pulses, sugar, iodised salt, turmeric, and mustard oil in the kits. The distribution will be managed quarterly by Markfed and the Department of Food and Civil Supplies.

The first round is scheduled for April, ensuring quality control measures are in place. Mann reiterated the government's commitment to maintaining health standards for every resident in Punjab, especially focusing on the malnutrition challenges faced by children.

(With inputs from agencies.)