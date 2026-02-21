Gauhati High Court Mandates Basic Rights for Evicted Families in Goalpara

In a crucial ruling, the Gauhati High Court has mandated the Assam government to provide essential resources to families impacted by eviction operations in the Goalpara district last June. This includes access to potable water, proper sanitation facilities, and food grains via fair price shops.

Justice Devashish Baurah's bench emphasized that the 'right to life' encompasses the right to live with dignity, including sanitation and basic medical care. The court addressed grievances from 60 petitioners, stating that 566 families, including children, have been forced into dire living conditions on disputed land.

The court's directive obligates the authorities to ensure rations as per the National Food Security Act 2013 are accessible to those displaced. Authorities are required to articulate their stance in forthcoming affidavits, with the next hearing scheduled for March 11.

(With inputs from agencies.)