BSF's Unyielding Vigil: Operation Sindoor and the Unseen Border Battles
BSF Inspector General Shashank Anand emphasizes the ongoing vigilance of the Border Security Force amid potential infiltration attempts from Pakistan. Operation Sindoor continues to ensure high alertness, utilizing upgraded technology and manpower for border security. The BSF collaborates with various security forces, maintaining vigilance against terrorism threats.
- Country:
- India
The Border Security Force (BSF), under the command of Inspector General Shashank Anand, remains steadfastly vigilant at the International Border with Pakistan. Operation Sindoor continues to be in effect due to the persistent threat of infiltration.
Anand highlighted the BSF's enhanced surveillance, which involves advanced equipment and systems, to detect and prevent any intrusion attempts. He emphasized that the BSF's preparedness is at its peak, with both technology and human vigilance working in tandem.
In response to provocations, the BSF, along with the Indian Army and other forces, is poised to counteract infiltration efforts vigorously. Anand reiterated the BSF's commitment to ensuring the security of civilians and the integrity of India's borders without compromise.
ALSO READ
Vervotech Achieves SOC 2 Type II & ISO 27001 Certification, Setting Data Security Standards in AI Mapping Solutions
Academia's Pivotal Role in Nuclear Research: A Vision for Energy Security
China's Stance on Global Security: A Firm Stand
Gallego's Immigration Overhaul: Balancing Border Security with Reform
Food security experts say Gaza is at critical risk of famine if Israel doesn't lift its blockade and end its campaign, reports AP.