Prime Arrest in Journalist Assault Case in Odisha

In Odisha's Bolangir district, the prime accused in a journalist's assault, Gajendra Dalai, has been arrested. The journalist, covering alleged construction irregularities, was attacked and captured on video, which spread widely online. Several others have also been apprehended based on video evidence and the journalist's complaint.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 27-05-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 20:57 IST
Odisha Police have apprehended the prime suspect linked to the reported assault of a journalist in Bolangir district, as confirmed by officials on Tuesday.

According to authorities, Bijoy Pradhan, a reporter from a local TV channel, was in Kulthipali village on Saturday investigating alleged construction irregularities. He was attacked by individuals who seized his equipment before binding and assaulting him in front of onlookers.

The incident, captured on video, quickly gained traction on social media. The principal suspect, contractor Gajendra Dalai, has been arrested, with four additional arrests made, including a juvenile, based on video evidence and a formal complaint at Puintala police station.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

