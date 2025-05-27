Prime Arrest in Journalist Assault Case in Odisha
In Odisha's Bolangir district, the prime accused in a journalist's assault, Gajendra Dalai, has been arrested. The journalist, covering alleged construction irregularities, was attacked and captured on video, which spread widely online. Several others have also been apprehended based on video evidence and the journalist's complaint.
- Country:
- India
Odisha Police have apprehended the prime suspect linked to the reported assault of a journalist in Bolangir district, as confirmed by officials on Tuesday.
According to authorities, Bijoy Pradhan, a reporter from a local TV channel, was in Kulthipali village on Saturday investigating alleged construction irregularities. He was attacked by individuals who seized his equipment before binding and assaulting him in front of onlookers.
The incident, captured on video, quickly gained traction on social media. The principal suspect, contractor Gajendra Dalai, has been arrested, with four additional arrests made, including a juvenile, based on video evidence and a formal complaint at Puintala police station.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Odisha
- Bolangir
- journalist
- assault
- arrest
- Gajendra Dalai
- police
- video
- social media
- construction
ALSO READ
Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations
Unmasking the Upload: Arrests in Jaisalmer Obscene Video Case
Activist Arrest Sparks Nationwide Debate
Tragic Family Feud: Grandson Arrested in Grandfather’s Land Dispute Death
Man Arrested for Sharing Alleged Anti-India Video