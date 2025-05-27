Prime Arrest in Journalist Assault Case in Odisha

Odisha Police have apprehended the prime suspect linked to the reported assault of a journalist in Bolangir district, as confirmed by officials on Tuesday.

According to authorities, Bijoy Pradhan, a reporter from a local TV channel, was in Kulthipali village on Saturday investigating alleged construction irregularities. He was attacked by individuals who seized his equipment before binding and assaulting him in front of onlookers.

The incident, captured on video, quickly gained traction on social media. The principal suspect, contractor Gajendra Dalai, has been arrested, with four additional arrests made, including a juvenile, based on video evidence and a formal complaint at Puintala police station.

