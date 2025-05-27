Tragic Dispute Turns Fatal in Lonavala

In a tragic incident at Lonavala, a picturesque hill station in Maharashtra's Pune district, a 45-year-old man named Kamlesh Dhopavkar lost his life following a heated dispute over vehicles. The confrontation occurred at a rented bungalow where two groups had gathered.

According to the police, the altercation began as a verbal spat but escalated as members of one group allegedly pursued Dhopavkar and his friends, leading to a violent attack with an iron rod that resulted in Dhopavkar's untimely death. Two of his friends also sustained injuries in the assault.

Lonavala Rural police have apprehended two suspects, Yash Padval and Gaurav Pattadhari, while two others involved in the attack remain on the run. Investigations continue as authorities seek justice for the victim and his friends.

(With inputs from agencies.)