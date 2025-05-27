Left Menu

Tragic Dispute Turns Fatal in Lonavala

In Lonavala, a 45-year-old man, Kamlesh Dhopavkar, was killed after a dispute over their vehicles escalated. The incident involved two groups who had rented a bungalow. The police arrested two suspects, Yash Padval and Gaurav Pattadhari, while others involved remain at large.

  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident at Lonavala, a picturesque hill station in Maharashtra's Pune district, a 45-year-old man named Kamlesh Dhopavkar lost his life following a heated dispute over vehicles. The confrontation occurred at a rented bungalow where two groups had gathered.

According to the police, the altercation began as a verbal spat but escalated as members of one group allegedly pursued Dhopavkar and his friends, leading to a violent attack with an iron rod that resulted in Dhopavkar's untimely death. Two of his friends also sustained injuries in the assault.

Lonavala Rural police have apprehended two suspects, Yash Padval and Gaurav Pattadhari, while two others involved in the attack remain on the run. Investigations continue as authorities seek justice for the victim and his friends.

