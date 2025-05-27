Grandmother Sentenced to Life for Newborn's Tragic Murder

In a tragic case of familial violence, a court has sentenced a woman to life in prison for murdering her newborn granddaughter in Uttar Pradesh. The chilling incident has left the community in shock and disbelief.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Shivanand handed down the sentence to Meena, who confessed to the heinous crime driven by her fear that her son-in-law, Danish, would remarry after the birth of a second girl. The event unfolded hours after Ayesha, the baby's mother, delivered the child on July 11, 2023, in a private hospital.

New details emerged during the court proceedings, revealing that Meena, left alone with the baby, strangled her, leading to the child's untimely death. The father, Danish, discovered the crime after returning to the hospital. A case was filed on July 14, and justice has now been served for this most tragic loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)