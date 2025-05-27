Left Menu

Heartbreaking Disruption: Aid Distribution in Chaos

Thousands of Palestinians storm a site distributing aid backed by the U.S. and Israel, termed as 'heartbreaking' by U.N. Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric. A detailed and principled plan supported by Member States aims to scale up humanitarian operations to address civilian needs and avoid famine.

Updated: 27-05-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 22:08 IST
Heartbreaking Disruption: Aid Distribution in Chaos
The sight of thousands of Palestinians storming an aid distribution site on Tuesday has been described as 'heartbreaking' by U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric. The site, backed by foundations from the U.S. and Israel, became the center of chaos as desperate actions highlighted the dire need for aid.

Speaking to journalists, Dujarric emphasized the existence of a detailed, principled plan, developed in coordination with Member States. The plan aims to deliver essential aid to populations in desperate need, stressing that the scale of operations must increase significantly.

According to Dujarric, a meaningful scale-up of humanitarian operations is crucial to prevent famine and address the urgent needs of civilians, regardless of their location. Efforts continue to ensure aid reaches those in need efficiently and effectively, despite the recent disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

