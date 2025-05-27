DARPG Invites States to Boost Service Delivery via SCI Reform Scheme

In a bid to strengthen citizen-centric governance and enhance public service delivery systems across India, the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) has officially called for proposals from all State and Union Territory (UT) governments under the State Collaborative Initiatives (SCI) Scheme. This move is aimed at fostering a structured, programmatic approach to reform and innovation in public administration, in collaboration with the central government.

The initiative was formally advanced during an outreach meeting chaired by DARPG Secretary V. Srinivas on 27 May 2025, which was attended by Secretaries of Administrative Reforms (AR) and Information Technology (IT) departments from across the country.

A Strategic Push for Replication and Innovation

The SCI Scheme Guidelines lay out a clear framework for States and UTs to work alongside DARPG to:

Scale up and replicate proven initiatives that have received national accolades such as the Prime Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration and the National e-Governance Awards.

Pilot new and transformative ideas that may not yet have institutional support but demonstrate strong potential to improve governance.

Leverage technical and knowledge-based assistance for implementing systemic changes in administration and digital governance.

These guidelines encourage the use of central knowledge repositories, advisory support, and funding to localize and adapt successful governance models across diverse geographies and populations.

Focus on Citizen-Centric Service Delivery

During the meeting, Secretary Srinivas underscored the importance of citizen-centricity in governance reforms and urged States and UTs to submit robust proposals that reflect a commitment to public service efficiency, transparency, and accessibility.

“This is a golden opportunity for States to transform administrative mechanisms and improve service delivery outcomes through proven and new-age strategies,” Srinivas said.

The focus remains on reducing red tape, empowering field-level functionaries, and digitally enabling governance ecosystems to ensure that services reach citizens swiftly and equitably.

Supporting Replication and New Ideas Alike

The SCI Scheme accommodates two major streams of initiatives:

Replication Projects: These are based on administrative innovations that have already been recognized through national awards and have demonstrated impact in terms of scalability, sustainability, and citizen satisfaction. Pilot Projects: These involve entirely new ideas, systems, or concepts that require technical handholding and expert input not readily available within the host department. These pilots are meant to serve as testbeds for future large-scale reforms.

2024 SCI Highlights and Ongoing Projects

The Scheme has already demonstrated its potential through a series of funded projects in 2024, implemented across several States:

Meghalaya and Nagaland received support for doorstep delivery of services.

Himachal Pradesh initiated reforms in administrative efficiency and litigation management.

Kerala implemented an e-Governance framework to digitize internal processes.

Uttar Pradesh worked on scalable models for public grievance redressal.

Mizoram was supported for e-Office deployment, enabling real-time monitoring and digital file processing.

These successful projects serve as blueprints for replication and have shown marked improvements in workflow efficiency, grievance handling, and digital literacy at grassroots levels.

Way Forward: A Call to Action

The DARPG is actively inviting all States and UTs to submit proposals that align with the SCI objectives and are tailored to local governance needs. Proposals can cover a wide range of sectors including:

Health and education

e-Governance

Municipal services

Rural development

Digital grievance redress mechanisms

Litigation and records management

States are particularly encouraged to incorporate public-private partnerships, technology integration, and community participation in their projects.

Secretary Srinivas emphasized that each proposal should demonstrate scalability, replicability, and clear outcome metrics, ensuring they contribute meaningfully to the national vision of minimum government, maximum governance.

Supporting a Culture of Continuous Administrative Reform

The SCI Scheme reflects India’s strategic vision to embed a culture of continuous improvement and innovation within public administration. By encouraging States to align local governance strategies with national best practices and global benchmarks, the initiative ensures that public service delivery keeps pace with emerging challenges and citizen expectations.

With the proposal window now open, State governments have an important opportunity to tap into central support to drive last-mile transformation, strengthen digital infrastructure, and build a governance system that is responsive, efficient, and inclusive.